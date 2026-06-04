Ayatollah Khamenei: Humiliated Enemy Shifting to Hybrid War after Military Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed that Iran’s adversaries have turned to “hybrid warfare” tactics after suffering a humiliated defeat in the face of the country’s Armed Forces, urging national unity and vigilance to neutralize enemies’ plots.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a message on Thursday on the occasion of the 37th passing anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomein.

Millions of Iranians from various social strata and as many devotees in other countries took part in the ceremonies held at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in southern Tehran as the mourners paid homage to the architect of the Islamic Revolution and renewed allegiance to the ideals of the 1979 Revolution.

The Leader said the “evil” enemy has experienced defeat and a profound humiliation in its confrontation with the country's Armed Forces and now seeks to compensate through a hybrid war strategy.

"The malicious enemy, having been defeated in its confrontation with your brave sons in the Armed Forces and having experienced a profound and meaningful humiliation both on the battlefield and in the public arena, has concentrated its efforts on two objectives in the framework of hybrid warfare: weakening the people's resilience and creating miscalculations among the country's officials," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

His Eminence further emphasized that "The system of domination that created a military outpost, called ‘Israel’, nearly 80 years ago cannot accept the existence of a strong and independent Iran, endowed with numerous advantages and capabilities, on the eastern border of the false and fictitious geography of Greater ‘Israel’, that is the east of the Euphrates, so it spares no effort to prevent its [Iran’s] progress.”

In parallel, the Leader warned that the enemy seeks to create doubt, frustration, fear, mistrust, and discord, stressing that all Iranians must foil such sinister plots through steadfastness and insight by preserving unity, cohesion, and mutual trust, and refusal to echo their voice.

He stressed the “very important” role of Iranian authorities in supporting these matters, saying, “Any act that causes pessimism and disappointment among the people is considered a kind of aid to the enemy of this country and its people.”

The Leader noted that the passing away anniversary of Imam Khomeini provides a valuable opportunity for contemplation and deliberation about “this renowned yet insufficiently understood figure.”

He described the late Imam Khomeini as a charismatic personality, whose deep understanding and recognition of his luminous path and goal would illuminate the future of the Islamic Iran.

However, he said, many younger members of the nation have not had the opportunity to know the late Imam Khomeini directly and even many of those who lived during his lifetime have not fully understood the depth of his personality and the principles of his path.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that rising up for God is the foundation of the Imam Khomeini's school of thought, noting that guidance, education, and profound influence on the Iranian society are among the most important effects and blessings of his life.

“What tremendous force could awaken a dormant nation enchanted by arrogance and colonialism on 15th of Khordad in 1342 [June 5, 1963], while suppression, oppression, and total dependence on the West prevailed? What power of inspiration could have brought millions into the streets on 12th of Bahman in 1357 [February 1, 1979] to welcome the Imam of the nation, and on 14th of Khordad in 1368 [June 4, 1989] to bid him farewell?” he asked.

“And in the last astonishing example, what firm force and iron will could from the early hours of 10th of Esfand in 1404 [March 1, 2026] mobilize the Iranian nation and bring it into the scene so that through high motivation and after more than three months, it remains fervently present, seeking justice for its martyred Leader and other martyrs who have fallen in blood, and safeguarding the Islamic establishment and its beloved homeland?"

The Leader emphasized that the great Imam Khomeini and martyred Ayatollah Khamenei found and revived such talent and readiness in the Iranian nation.

He said the school of thought pursued by the late Ayatollah Khamenei that of Imam Khomeini wew of the same par and stated that the followers of this school of thought stand ready and join the ranks to uphold truth, eliminate falsehood, and fight along this enlightened path.

“The late Imam Khomeini was the architect of a great and historic development in Iran, the Muslim world and throughout the world while the martyred Leader improved and expanded it,” he said.

The Leader stressed the necessity of supporting the oppressed as an Islamic, humanitarian, and Iranian duty, saying, “The arrogant system, led by the United States, has a problem with this nation and its unique identity, as well as its unwillingness to surrender.”