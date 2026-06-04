Ben-Gvir Blasts Lebanon–’Israel’ Truce as “Big Mistake”

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir strongly criticized the conditional ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Lebanon, brokered by Washington on Wednesday, calling it “a major mistake.”

In a statement on X, Ben-Gvir said the agreement reflected poor strategic judgment and warned that it could undermine "Israel’s" security position, accusing "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s advisors of pushing policies that lead the occupation entity toward "wrong choices".

Ben-Gvir argued that the ceasefire agreement is effectively unenforceable, stating that the Lebanese state lacks the capacity and credibility to ensure compliance.

It is noteworthy that "Israel" has broken all ceasefire agreements with Lebanon in the past 20 years, recording tens of thousands of violations.

He claimed that Hezbollah remains active south of the Litani River and questioned whether the Lebanese army can implement the terms of the agreement, further describing Lebanon as aligned with Hezbollah, raising doubts about the viability of the ceasefire framework.

The minister also criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of yielding to pressure from the United States to secure the agreement.

He argued that “Israel” should maintain a more independent position in negotiations, even when dealing with close allies.

Ben-Gvir stated that leadership sometimes requires rejecting external pressure, including from US President Donald Trump, to avoid future security risks.

Despite a ceasefire framework, tensions remain high with continued "Israeli" aggression against Lebanon and amid ongoing Hezbollah operations. Analysts view the deal as an attempt to contain escalation, while divisions within “Israel” raise doubts over its durability.

Following US-led negotiations, the "Israeli" occupation and Lebanon agreed to a conditional ceasefire linked to a halt of operations by Hezbollah and withdrawal south of the Litani River.

A joint statement said the deal remains contingent on conditions on the ground and includes plans for “pilot zones” under Lebanese army control within a broader security framework.