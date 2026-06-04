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Lebanon’s Aoun: Truce Possible Within 24 Hours, Proposes Zawtar–Shqif as Pilot Zone
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said ceasefire talks in Washington were tense, noting that delegation head Simon Karam briefly walked out before returning following intervention by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
While the "Israeli" occupation did not halt its attacks on Lebanon, Aoun said he has been in constant contact with international and domestic parties since 2:00 a.m. in an effort to secure and consolidate the ceasefire framework, stressing that efforts remain ongoing to stabilize the situation and move the process forward.
He noted that Lebanon is currently awaiting responses from all concerned parties, as well as the provision of necessary guarantees to ensure compliance with any potential agreement.
Aoun also announced that the American mediator will be responsible for determining the timing and mechanism of implementation once a consensus is reached among all sides.
The process remains conditional on full approval and enforceable guarantees, he said, and implementation could begin within 24 hours once all parties agree and the required assurances are secured.
The Lebanese president further revealed that Lebanon proposed Zawtar and Beaufort Castle [Qalaat al-Shaqif] as a pilot zone for the initial implementation of any ceasefire agreement, while "Israeli" attacks and evacuation threats have continued despite ongoing negotiations.
Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah earlier said the Resistance supports only a comprehensive ceasefire across all Lebanese territory, followed by a full "Israeli" withdrawal from Lebanon.
He revealed that a US proposal promoting a new deterrence equation without a full ceasefire was rejected, stressing that Lebanon's sovereignty and national interests remain the guiding principles in any agreement.
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