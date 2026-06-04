By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, June 3, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Jal Al-Hammar in the village of Odaisseh with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 1:50 p.m., an “Israeli” army logistical HEMTT [Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck] vehicle on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera military vehicle on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiya with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 11:00 p.m., a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the eastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near Birkat Al-Marj north of Occupied Palestine with a rocket barrage. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 4:25 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets. following an attempt by an “Israeli” force to advance from the village of Rashaf toward the village of Hadatha, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on Tuesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:30 p.m. and again in the early hours of Wednesday, June 4, 2026, using artillery shells and a rocket barrage, forcing it to retreat., an “Israeli” army command headquarters in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon for the second time with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Khiyam with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Al-Sahqif [Beaufort]Castle in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with artillery shells, one of which struck a military vehicle, rendering it inoperable. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 7:15 p.m., a second Merkava tank in the vicinity of Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:15 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in the vicinity of Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a barrage of rockets, causing confirmed casualties. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” military vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Dibbin with two barrages of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}