Sheikh Qassem: To Confront ’Israeli’ Aggression, Srike Where We Decide

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Shaikh Naim Qassem on the Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing and Current Political Developments on June 4, 2026.

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Praise be to God, who sent the prophets, foremost among them the Messenger of God, Muhammad (peace be upon him), with guidance and the religion of truth. After him came the infallible Imams of guidance, followed by the righteous companions and devoted scholars, all serving as models of righteousness, integrity, and inspiration for humanity.

First, we extend our deepest respect and admiration to the late Imam Ruhollah Khomeini, the reviver of faith and the one who shattered the arrogance of the oppressors.

God blessed humanity through Imam Khomeini’s movement and divine revolution in Iran at a time when the United States dominated Iran and its resources and exercised colonial influence over many countries around the world and throughout our region, while the Soviet Union controlled another large part of the globe.

This revolution emerged from an Islamic and spiritual foundation based on the principles of truth, justice, independence, freedom of choice, Islamic unity, respect for human dignity, resistance to oppression and occupation, and support for the world’s oppressed peoples. Through a popular referendum, it established the Islamic Republic of Iran, adopted its constitution and laws, and declared itself neither Eastern nor Western.

From a religious, intellectual, and cultural perspective, Imam Khomeini represented a manifestation of the divine path for all humanity—an example for those seeking a just and principled way of life. As a result, many people around the world embraced his leadership and vision, which they regarded as a legitimate alternative to other ideological, materialist, or hostile systems.

Neither the West nor the East allowed Iran to pursue its political experience in peace under Imam Khomeini’s leadership. The arrogant powers launched an eight-year war against Iran through Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, backed by regional and international forces seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic. Iran endured immense sacrifices, economic sanctions, and international isolation, yet remained steadfast through the resilience of its leadership, people, Revolutionary Guard, military, and elites. Despite all challenges, Iran advanced on every level, supported liberation movements, and stood with what it viewed as the cause of justice without interfering in the affairs of others.

Among its most honorable positions was its support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their land and Al-Quds, as well as its backing of Resistance movements opposing “Israeli” occupation.

Imam Khomeini remains a model of a spiritual leader who defended truth and human dignity. In contrast, the United States, “Israel”, and other powers represent a model of tyranny that has spread war, chaos, crime, and destruction around the world. Gaza stands today, before the eyes of the world, as a stark example of this reality. Who do we choose as an example of pride and human dignity? We take pride in having followed Imam Khomeini’s path and principles in our support for justice and righteousness.

Why have the United States, Western countries, and their allies opposed Iran for forty-seven years? Why do they impose sanctions? Why do they seek to prevent Iran from possessing defensive capabilities that every sovereign state has the right to maintain? Why do they oppose Iran’s peaceful uranium enrichment activities, which it argues are permitted under international law? The answer is that they do not accept it as a model of integrity, justice, and independence; rather, they want it to be subordinate and exploited in service of their interests and tyranny.

The United States and “Israel” waged two wars against Iran, assassinating the spiritual leader Imam Khamenei and several military, political, and nuclear leaders, killing civilians, including children, and targeting civilian infrastructure in an effort to overthrow the Iranian regime and take over Iran. But they have not succeeded, and they will not succeed, against this great Khomeinist people, who were raised on the path of Imam Hussein and the values of sacrifice and selflessness, and who, God willing, continue to shine under the leadership of the righteous successor, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure).”

The Resistance movement in Lebanon drew inspiration from Imam Khomeini’s ideas in its struggle to liberate Lebanese territory from occupation. But we fight for our land and our people out of our obedience to our Lord, so that we are not slaves to anyone, and so that our generations may live independently in their homeland alongside their fellow citizens. This Resistance is the legacy planted by Imam Musa al-Sadr (may God return him safely) and the path of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may he rest in peace). It is allied with political forces and people from various backgrounds who believe in Resistance and make sacrifices for its sake.

Second, on the anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s passing, which coincides with Eid al-Ghadir and the commemoration of the guardianship of Amir Al-Momineen Al, a symbol of justice and support for truth, we review current political developments in light of these important occasions.

We thank Iran for assisting us in recovering our land and defending our rights against “Israeli” and American aggression despite the major challenges it faces. Iran is also working to secure a comprehensive ceasefire in Lebanon as part of broader efforts to halt aggression against Iran.

The outcome of the futile, humiliating, and disgraceful direct negotiations involving Lebanon has been the announcement of principles by Washington that reflect what the United States and “Israel” seek from Lebanon: submission to the project of a “Greater ‘Israel’.”

To make the disarmament of the Resistance the primary objective and starting point of any agreement means stripping Lebanon of its strength. It constitutes an existential threat aimed at the destruction of its Resisting people, and amounts to a declaration to undermine Lebanon, destabilize it, and sow discord among the Lebanese for Israel’s benefit—allowing “Israel” to achieve through politics what it failed to achieve through war.

This is impossible for anyone who seeks dignity, honor, and the preservation of the blood of the martyrs, the wounded, the prisoners, and this great, self-sacrificing people. We are not among those who would betray the trust of the martyrs, the land, and the future of coming generations.

The declaration is a roadmap for the extermination of one segment of the Lebanese people and the subjugation of the rest.

To pursue a security track under the banner of an illusory ceasefire—and to interpret it as requiring Hezbollah to stop firing, while Resistance fighters abandon the southern front, all while the aggression continues and military pressure remains in place—is tantamount to surrender, defeat, and the fulfillment of the enemy’s objectives.

It is as likely as Satan’s dream of entering Paradise.

Our sole concern is a comprehensive end to hostilities, including a full ceasefire and “Israeli” withdrawal. The ceasefire must be comprehensive. There can be no distinction between southern Lebanon and the rest of the country, nor can the “Israeli” enemy be granted the freedom to kill within Lebanon.

As long as the occupation persists, the Resistance will continue.

We have given no commitment to refrain from resisting attacks or responding to them. As long as military operations continue, we will continue to respond with all available means and at times and places of our choosing. As long as our villages remain under attack and their residents unsafe, “Israeli” settlements would likewise not be secure. They will witness our might.

The killers of the prophets will not find stability on our land. We will fight the invaders until we drive them from our land and put an end to their aggression, relying on God’s help and support, the courage of the brave Resistance fighters, the solidarity of our great and exceptional people—who have made immense sacrifices for which we hold them in the highest regard—and who remain steadfast in supporting the Resistance, as well as the enduring legacy of the martyrs’ blood.

God Almighty says: “And do not weaken in pursuit of the enemy. If you are suffering, they too are suffering as you are suffering; but you hope from God what they do not hope for. And God is All-Knowing, All-Wise.” (An-Nisa, 104)

We are confident in the victory of this Husseini Resistance, for, as God says: “And it was incumbent upon Us to grant victory to the believers.” (Ar-Rum, 47)

The primary objective should be Lebanese sovereignty, which requires a complete end to “Israeli” military operations against Lebanon by land, sea, and air, “Israeli” withdrawal from Lebanese territory, deployment of the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River, the release of prisoners, the return of displaced residents to their villages, and the reconstruction of damaged areas.

We reject any attempt to link the existence of the Resistance movement to negotiations over ending hostilities or “Israeli” withdrawal.

No external party has the right to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs or in decisions reached by Lebanese citizens concerning their political, economic, and social future, including matters related to national security.

We are concerned with national unity in confronting what the “Israeli” aggression, which is our strength. The Lebanese authorities bear responsibility for addressing internal divisions that stem from their political choices that do not reflect national consensus.

The government must initiate dialogue and measures aimed at uniting Lebanese citizens in confronting the “Israeli” aggression, which is an aggression against us all. National unity should take precedence before addressing other internal disputes within the framework of the constitution and the Taif Agreement.

We call on Lebanese officials to end this farce and humiliation of the so-called direct negotiations and instead rally the entire population around a sovereign state whose authority would ultimately compel its adversaries to submit to its decisions.