Xi Set for First DPRK Trip in Six Years

By Staff, Agencies

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] next week, highlighting the enduring ties between Beijing and Pyongyang as both countries navigate a complex regional and global landscape.

China Central Television [CCTV] reported Friday that Xi will visit the DPRK from June 8 to 9 at the invitation of leader Kim Jong Un, marking his first trip to the country since his landmark 2019 visit.

China remains the DPRK's closest partner, providing key diplomatic and economic support despite international sanctions. Xi's visit underscores efforts by both countries to strengthen ties after years of pandemic-related disruptions.

Xi's visit follows a recent uptick in high-level exchanges, including visits by Kim Jong Un to Beijing and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Pyongyang, as both sides seek closer cooperation.

Analysts will closely watch the visit for signs of deeper China-DPRK cooperation on security and economic issues. The trip is also seen as a signal of Beijing's efforts to reinforce ties with Pyongyang amid shifting regional dynamics and growing strategic pressure from the United States and its allies.