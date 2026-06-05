Poll: 7 in 10 Want Iran War Ended ASAP

By Staff, Agencies

A strong majority of Americans want the United States to quickly reach an agreement to end the war on Iran, according to a new survey reported by The Hill, amid rising concerns over its economic and political impact.

Meanwhile, the poll, conducted by The Economist and YouGov, found that 68% of respondents support efforts to negotiate a deal to end the war, while 11% oppose such a move. Another 21% said they were unsure.

As the war enters its third month, the findings come as the fighting contributes to rising energy prices and mounting concerns over its impact on the global economy.

In particular, the war has strained global markets, especially after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, driving higher fuel prices in the US.

According to data from AAA, average gasoline prices are about $4.24 per gallon, up from $3.14 a year earlier, with analysts warning that sustained increases could weigh on consumers and economic growth.

Meanwhile in Washington, Congress has stepped up pushback against the war, with the House narrowly passing a measure to force President Donald Trump to end the war against Iran, and the Senate advancing a War Powers Resolution to limit US involvement without congressional approval.

However, while supporters cite constitutional authority, the moves are largely seen as symbolic and of uncertain legal effect.

Overall, the poll also found that opposition to the war significantly exceeds support. 60% of respondents said they oppose the war, while 28% expressed support for continuing it.

The Economist/YouGov survey was conducted between May 29 and June 1 among 1,604 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.