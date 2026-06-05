House Halts Hegseth’s Firing Spree, Demands Answers

By Staff, Agencies

The House Armed Services Committee has approved a provision in the annual National Defense Authorization Act [NDAA] that would require the Pentagon to notify Congress within five days of explaining why senior military officers were fired or dismissed, The Hill reported.

Meanwhile, the measure, introduced by Rep. Pat Ryan [D-N.Y.], was approved on Thursday through a bipartisan voice vote with no objections, reflecting growing congressional concern over recent leadership changes within the US military.

Notably, the provision comes amid a wave of senior military dismissals under War Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has reportedly removed around two dozen senior officers since taking office at the Pentagon.

As a result, lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns that experienced military leaders are being removed without sufficient explanation to Congress.

If enacted, the measure would formalize a reporting requirement, ensuring lawmakers are notified of senior-level firings and provided with justification within a short timeframe.

Earlier this year, Hegseth’s dismissal of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George sparked bipartisan scrutiny on Capitol Hill earlier this year, with some Republicans praising George’s record and questioning the move.

The issue resurfaced in April hearings, where officials defended civilian authority over military appointments amid broader concerns about leadership turnover.

However, the provision still requires approval by both chambers of Congress and the president before becoming law. If enacted, it would strengthen congressional oversight of senior Pentagon personnel decisions.

In response, Hegseth has faced criticism for reshaping the Army’s senior leadership, including the removal or blocking of promotions for officers tied to diversity initiatives, which critics say reflects a broader effort to install political loyalists.

While the Pentagon has not offered official explanations, opponents argue the changes point to growing politicization under his leadership.