Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

’Israeli’ Troops Detail Severe Psychological Toll of Lebanon War

’Israeli’ Troops Detail Severe Psychological Toll of Lebanon War
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

Recent testimonies from young "Israeli" troops, as reported in local and regional media, reveal deepening psychological strain, growing distress, and declining morale amid the ongoing war in southern Lebanon.

Reservists and infantry troops describe fear of drones, loss of confidence, and severe psychological strain, with some reporting suicidal thoughts and ethical distress over operations. Others cite disillusionment with leadership, alleged indiscriminate destruction, and poor psychological support, pointing to a growing mental health crisis and rising internal pressure within the "Israeli" military as the war intensifies.


’Israeli’ Troops Detail Severe Psychological Toll of Lebanon War

Israel Lebanon zionist aggression war on lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israeli’ Troops Detail Severe Psychological Toll of Lebanon War

’Israeli’ Troops Detail Severe Psychological Toll of Lebanon War

8 hours ago
Ben-Gvir Blasts Lebanon–’Israel’ Truce as “Big Mistake”

Ben-Gvir Blasts Lebanon–’Israel’ Truce as “Big Mistake”

one day ago
Haaretz: ’Israel’s’ Lebanon Retreat Shows Extent of US Influence

Haaretz: ’Israel’s’ Lebanon Retreat Shows Extent of US Influence

2 days ago
Health Ministry: 1,084 Casualties on ’Israel’s’ Northern Front

Health Ministry: 1,084 Casualties on ’Israel’s’ Northern Front

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-06-2026 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot