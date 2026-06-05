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’Israeli’ Troops Detail Severe Psychological Toll of Lebanon War
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
Recent testimonies from young "Israeli" troops, as reported in local and regional media, reveal deepening psychological strain, growing distress, and declining morale amid the ongoing war in southern Lebanon.
Reservists and infantry troops describe fear of drones, loss of confidence, and severe psychological strain, with some reporting suicidal thoughts and ethical distress over operations. Others cite disillusionment with leadership, alleged indiscriminate destruction, and poor psychological support, pointing to a growing mental health crisis and rising internal pressure within the "Israeli" military as the war intensifies.
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