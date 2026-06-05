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Hezbollah Rejects “Israeli” Accusations Over UNIFIL Incident in Dibbin, Reaffirms Support for Int’l Forces

Hezbollah Rejects “Israeli” Accusations Over UNIFIL Incident in Dibbin, Reaffirms Support for Int’l Forces
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Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah dismissed as false the latest “Israeli” allegations linking the Resistance to an alleged attack on a UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon, accusing the enemy of continuing its campaign of disinformation to deflect attention from its own actions.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The “Israeli” enemy persists in manufacturing false narratives and fabricating accusations against the Resistance as part of a systematic policy of deception aimed at covering up its ongoing crimes, which have become increasingly evident to the international community.

The accusation that the Resistance targeted a UNIFIL position in the village of Dibbin and was responsible for the death of one of its soldiers is entirely baseless and completely false. The claim is particularly absurd given that it comes from the very enemy that has never hidden its discomfort with the presence of international forces in southern Lebanon and has consistently sought to restrict their role, precisely because they serve as firsthand witnesses to its attacks, violations and repeated breaches of Lebanese sovereignty.

Hezbollah reaffirms its longstanding commitment to the role of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon within the framework of the responsibilities entrusted to it under international resolutions.

We extend our deepest condolences to the leadership of the international force and to the family of the fallen soldier, and we wish a full and speedy recovery to those who were injured.

UNIFIL Lebanon Hezbollah SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 05-06-2026 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

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