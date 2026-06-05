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Iranian Navy Surprise: IRG Unveils New Fast Attack Trimaran Missile Boat

Iranian Navy Surprise: IRG Unveils New Fast Attack Trimaran Missile Boat
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] has unveiled a new fast attack naval vessel during public events in Tehran, presenting what it described as a “surprise” addition to its maritime capabilities.

The trimaran-designed fast attack boat is built for rapid offensive operations against naval targets, combining high speed, stability in rough seas, and low operational cost. It can launch up to two naval cruise missiles with a reported range of 700 km and is designed to operate in integrated network-based warfare systems, including challenging sea conditions with waves up to 3 meters.

 

Iranian Navy Surprise: IRG Unveils New Fast Attack Trimaran Missile Boat

Israel Iran strait of hormuz iranian navy rajab war on iran UnitedStates IRG

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