Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Al-Fayyad, one of the leading religious authorities of Najaf and a towering figure of the Islamic seminary, praising a lifetime devoted to scholarship, faith and the service of the Muslim world.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

“When a scholar passes away, a trench is dug into Islam, which nothing can fill until the Day of Resurrection” – Imam Ja’far Al-Sadiq [AS]

With deep sadness and full submission to the will and decree of Allah, we have received the news of the passing of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Al-Fayyad, one of the pillars of the religious authority in holy Najaf and one of the most distinguished scholars of the Hawza.

Throughout his blessed life, he dedicated himself to the service of true Islam, the dissemination of the teachings of Ahl Al-Bayt [AS], and the education of generations of scholars, clerics and students of religious sciences who carried his intellectual and moral legacy across the Islamic world.

The late Grand Ayatollah stood as a towering scholarly, spiritual and intellectual figure. He was among the most prominent students of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Abu Al-Qasim Al-Khouei, and enriched the Islamic library with his extensive works and research in jurisprudence, legal theory, and Islamic scholarship. Through his teachings and guidance, he reinforced the values of wisdom, moderation, and tolerance that lie at the heart of Islam and, over decades, contributed to shaping generations of conscious and committed believers.

He was also known for his principled and steadfast support for just causes across the Muslim world and for his defense of the rights of the oppressed.

We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the Supreme Religious Authority, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Al-Husseini Al-Sistani, to the distinguished maraji’, the seminaries of learning, the scholars of the Islamic nation and to the family, students, followers and admirers of the late Grand Ayatollah.

We pray that Allah grant him in His vast mercy and eternal pleasure, grant patience and solace to his loved ones, and reward him abundantly for a lifetime spent in the service of Islam and its people.