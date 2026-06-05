Trump Rips Lawmakers Over War Powers Vote: ’Deranged’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump attacked lawmakers after the House moved to curb his authority over war against Iran, calling the vote “unpatriotic” and accusing critics of undermining his push to end the war, the BBC reported.

In response, the House passed a resolution on Wednesday aimed at restricting Trump’s ability to resume US involvement in the war without congressional approval, escalating tensions between the White House and Congress over control of war powers.

Specifically, the measure passed 215–208 and would require either the withdrawal of US forces or congressional authorization before the administration can proceed further in the war on Iran.

However, the White House rejected the resolution, calling it unconstitutional and an overreach into presidential authority. Officials also dismissed its practical impact, though the vote has intensified political pressure on the administration.

Trump reacted in a heated Truth Social post, framing the vote as sabotage during sensitive negotiations.

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Democrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing,” he wrote.

He went on to accuse Democrats of being driven by “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and lashed out at Republican lawmakers who supported the measure, branding them “grandstanders” and saying they should be “ashamed".

Legally, uncertainty surrounds the war powers resolution, which could face Senate hurdles and a likely veto if made binding with experts say it is largely symbolic, signaling growing congressional opposition.

Politically, the vote exposed divisions within Trump’s party, with four Republicans and one Democrat breaking ranks to support the resolution, underscoring tensions over congressional war powers.

Meanwhile, public opposition to the Iran war is growing, with polls showing a clear majority of voters—and most independents—disagreeing with the decision to enter the conflict.

Overall, despite its symbolic nature, the resolution has escalated political tensions in Washington and marked the fourth House attempt to limit presidential war powers over Iran.