Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Sayyed Al-Houthi: We’re Ready for Further Escalation

Sayyed Al-Houthi: We’re Ready for Further Escalation
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al Houthi announced that it is prepared for further escalation and continues to coordinate closely with its regional allies.

In a televised address broadcast Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that the group is ready for “any escalation or new developments” amid the current regional situation.

He said the group remains in close coordination with the “Axis of Resistance,” particularly regarding developments in Lebanon and Palestine, as well as what he described as US actions in the region.

The Yemeni leader warned regional actors against being drawn into conflicts that serve “Israeli” interests. 

He further stated that the Middle East is going through a critical phase that requires heightened awareness and responsibility.

“‘Israel’ is committing serious violations in Palestine and Lebanon and pursuing broader regional ambitions,” Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Yemen war on lebanon sayyed abdul malik badreddine al houthi UnitedStates SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AxisOfResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Al-Houthi: We’re Ready for Further Escalation

Sayyed Al-Houthi: We’re Ready for Further Escalation

4 hours ago
Barak Slams Netanyahu’s Lebanon Strategy: ’Utter Failure’

Barak Slams Netanyahu’s Lebanon Strategy: ’Utter Failure’

5 hours ago
Hezbollah Mourns Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Al-Fayyad, Hailing His Lifelong Service to Islam and the Hawza

Hezbollah Mourns Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Ishaq Al-Fayyad, Hailing His Lifelong Service to Islam and the Hawza

7 hours ago
Hezbollah Rejects “Israeli” Accusations Over UNIFIL Incident in Dibbin, Reaffirms Support for Int’l Forces

Hezbollah Rejects “Israeli” Accusations Over UNIFIL Incident in Dibbin, Reaffirms Support for Int’l Forces

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 05-06-2026 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot