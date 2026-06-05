Sayyed Al-Houthi: We’re Ready for Further Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al Houthi announced that it is prepared for further escalation and continues to coordinate closely with its regional allies.

In a televised address broadcast Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that the group is ready for “any escalation or new developments” amid the current regional situation.

He said the group remains in close coordination with the “Axis of Resistance,” particularly regarding developments in Lebanon and Palestine, as well as what he described as US actions in the region.

The Yemeni leader warned regional actors against being drawn into conflicts that serve “Israeli” interests.

He further stated that the Middle East is going through a critical phase that requires heightened awareness and responsibility.

“‘Israel’ is committing serious violations in Palestine and Lebanon and pursuing broader regional ambitions,” Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined.