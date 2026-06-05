Iran’s Baghaei: Germany’s “Complicit” Gaza, Iran Stance Cost UNSC Seat

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that Germany’s failure to secure an unprecedented non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council reflects its “complicit stance” toward “Israel’s” war in Gaza and the joint US–"Israeli" war on Iran.

In a post on X, Baghaei blasted Germany's "irresponsible, hypocritical, and complicit stance" on Gaza and Iran, adding that its failure in the international security forum marks a “stark rebuke” from the international community.

He further noted that Berlin remains a major arms supplier to the "Israeli" occupation, has repeatedly justified the genocide in Palestine, and has explicitly supported the "Israeli" aggression against Iran.

Additionally, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has previously stated that "Israel" was doing the "dirty work" on the West's behalf in Iran.

According to Baghaei, Germany’s setback, the first in decades, signals a broader global shift in how states are evaluated, according to Baghaei, with governments increasingly judged on their actions rather than their rhetoric.

He warned that those ignoring this shift would “inevitably pay a heavy diplomatic price.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council failed on Thursday, with officials suggesting its foreign policy positions may have influenced the outcome.

In response, foreign Minister Johann Wadephul pointed to Berlin’s strong support for Ukraine and close ties with “Israel,” saying these stances are not shared by all member states.

He added that Germany’s “special responsibility” toward “Israel” in West Asia and its position on Gaza have drawn international criticism, with observers linking its diplomatic stance to the failed vote.