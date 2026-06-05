John Bolton to Plead Guilty in Classified Documents Case

By Staff, Agencies

Former US national security adviser John Bolton has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge involving the retention of classified national defense information, according to sources cited by the BBC.

The agreement would resolve a criminal case that was brought against Bolton last year over allegations that he improperly handled sensitive government documents following his departure from the White House.

Under the proposed deal, Bolton will plead guilty to a single count of retention of national defense information and pay a fine of $2.25 million, the report said. He is expected to formally enter the plea during a court hearing scheduled for June 26.

The agreement must still receive judicial approval before it can take effect.

According to one person familiar with the arrangement, prosecutors and Bolton's legal team have recommended that no prison term be imposed.

The final decision, however, will rest with the judge overseeing the case at a future sentencing hearing. The offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Bolton was charged in October 2025 over allegedly retaining classified records from his time as Trump’s national security adviser, including Top Secret materials, with prosecutors also accusing him of sharing some information with relatives while preparing a memoir.

The BBC reported that the count covered by the plea agreement relates specifically to those diary-style records.

Bolton’s prosecution drew political attention due to his outspoken criticism of Trump after leaving office and his later memoir, which prompted Trump to call for his imprisonment.

While some compared the case to other prosecutions of Trump critics, legal analysts cited by the BBC said investigators had strong evidence tied to classified material handling.

Sources familiar with the plea deal said Bolton chose to accept responsibility to avoid further disclosure of classified information and potential harm to the United States.