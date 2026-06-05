’Israeli’ Forces Martyr Palestinian Teen East of Ramallah, Body Withheld

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian youth was martyred early Friday after being shot by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] during a raid on Beitin, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Ministry said the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority informed it that the IOF are withholding the body of the 18-year-old martyr.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the IOF stormed Beitin village, triggering confrontations during which troops fired live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades. The raid also caused a fire to break out in agricultural land inside the village.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its crews received a report of an injured person near the Beit El settlement, but the IOF prevented medics from reaching the wounded Palestinian.

The organization added that the IOF later refused to hand over the martyr's body to ambulance crews and ordered medical teams to leave the area.

The violent act came amid escalating "Israeli" attacks across the occupied West Bank, where military raids, arrests and incursions continue in multiple Palestinian cities and towns.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 1,076 Palestinians have been martyred in the West Bank since the start of the "Israeli" aggression on Gaza in October 2023, while the IOF and settlers continue carrying out attacks across the territory.