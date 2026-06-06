IRG Targets US Bases in Gulf Following US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The Public Relations Office of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRG] said its Aerospace Force is striking US bases in the Gulf in retaliation for US aggression against two islands.

The IRG targeted the Ali al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, saying in a statement that ballistic missiles were used in the retaliatory attacks.

At 1:30 am [local time], four violating oil tankers, which the IRG said were "provoked and directed by the invading US military," attempted to illegally exit the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and ignoring the warnings issued by the IRG Navy. After the warning, one of the tankers was targeted while the other violating vessels turned back.

Following this incident, at 2:00 am, American drones struck a telecommunications tower in Qeshm and another tower in Sirik with two projectiles.

In response to the aggression "of the child-killing US military," the IRG Aerospace Force attacked the two bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

"We warn the invading and child-killing enemy that if these hostile acts are repeated, the response will not be limited, and you will be responsible for the consequences of the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas exports," the statement concluded.

Kuwaiti and Bahraini air defense systems are currently engaging incoming missile and drone attacks, as regional airspace disruptions and security alerts spread across parts of the Gulf.

“The air defenses are currently confronting missile attacks and drones,” the Kuwaiti army said in a brief statement.

Sirens were reported across Kuwait and Bahrain as authorities activated emergency response protocols. Flights bound for Kuwait were diverted to alternative destinations following the incident, according to early reports.

No immediate details were released on potential damage or casualties.

The developments came hours after the US Central Command [CENTCOM] said its forces intercepted and destroyed four drones it described as Iranian one-way attack systems launched toward the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the drones posed an “immediate threat” to maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

The US military also said it attacked Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island in what it described as defensive action.

“American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense,” CENTCOM said.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy chokepoint, has remained a focal point of repeated military tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Kuwait and Bahrain, both home to major US military bases, issued alerts amid escalating US-Iran tensions. Bahrain hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, while Kuwait hosts key US military installations, including Camp Arifjan.