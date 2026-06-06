Putin: US Attack on Iran was “Unprovoked”

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he saw no actions by Iran that could justify the US attack, warning that the US-"Israeli" war on Iran is worsening regional tensions and straining relations among West Asian countries.

Speaking at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said when asked whether he considered the US attack on Iran provoked: "I do not see any provocations on the part of Iran."

The Russian president called Trump's decision to suspend hostilities "the only correct one" and expressed hope that the current ceasefire would lead to long‑term peace.

"We sincerely hope that this ceasefire, which is currently in place, will lead to a long-term peace," Putin said. He also stated that Russia is ready to work with the parties to the war to bring peace closer.

Putin also confirmed that Russia's proposal to export enriched uranium from Iran remains on the table.

"Our proposals are on the table; we do not insist on anything. If the parties involved in the war come to the conclusion that this is a good suggestion, please, if not, we will simply monitor the situation," he said.

Russia is in contact with the US, Iran and "Israel" on the issue of Iranian enriched uranium, Putin added.

He noted that Russia has no evidence that Iran is pursuing the creation of nuclear weapons, while acknowledging that "Israel" had such concerns. Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear programs, Putin said, adding that Russia cooperates with it on this issue.

Putin also stated that Russia has not supplied any weapons to Iran and that Tehran did not request them. "Iran did not ask us for this, and we have not supplied any weapons to Iran," he said.

The Russian president praised Iran's internal stability since the US-"Israeli" aggression began, noting that Western expectations of an internal collapse in Iran had proven mistaken.

"We must give credit to the Iranian leadership. Iran has ensured the internal stability of its society. This is an obvious fact," Putin said.

"After the hostilities began, some in the West thought that everything inside Iran would now collapse from within. No, that analysis was mistaken because the situation, on the contrary, is one of consolidation of Iranian society," he added.

Putin noted that the willingness of millions of Iranians to give their lives for their homeland speaks volumes and must be taken into account.