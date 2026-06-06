By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, June 4, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 3:30 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the western sector of southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to leave the area. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 10:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m., an “Israeli” army command position in the vicinity of Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles and troops in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with two barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance targeted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif and in the village of Rshaf in southern Lebanon with two squadrons of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., two Merkava tanks in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with appropriate weapons, resulting in their destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a guided missile, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a guided missile, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the newly established Nimer Al-Jamal Site with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m., two Merkava tanks in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with two Ababil offensive drones, scoring confirmed hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m, a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a guided missile, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:45 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” army site at Oweida Hill in the village of Odaisseh with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 12:00 p.m., over the skies of the city of Nabatieh with appropriate weapons, forcing it to withdraw from the area. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 2:00 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone, over the skies of the villages of Kfar Melki and Jbaa with appropriate weapons, forcing it to withdraw from the area . the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 4:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with three separate waves of artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 4:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a large rocket barrage in three separate waves. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 6:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with heavy rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 p.m., an “Israeli” force moving in the village of Khiyam with a barrage of rockets in two separate waves. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the skies of Wadi Al-Hujeir with appropriate weapons, forcing it to withdraw from the area. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:40 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a guided missile, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a squadron of offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}