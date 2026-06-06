Pentagon Elevates “Israeli” Espionage Threat to ’Critical’

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has reportedly upgraded its counterintelligence assessment of the "Israeli" occupation as tensions with Washington escalate over the Iran war and regional operations.

According to current and former US officials cited by NBC News, the Defense Intelligence Agency [DIA] recently elevated the counterintelligence threat level associated with the "Israeli" entity to its highest category, citing concerns about efforts to gather information on internal US policy discussions and decision-making.

The report states that the DIA circulated an internal assessment warning that "Israeli" intelligence capabilities, including human intelligence and technical collection, were operating at a "critical" level.

US officials told NBC News that concerns within the Pentagon center on the possibility that "Israeli" intelligence agencies are seeking insight into the Trump administration's deliberations regarding Iran, Lebanon, and broader regional policy.

The reported assessment comes as relations between US President Donald Trump and "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu face renewed strain over the future of the war on Iran.

Since a ceasefire was reached in April, Trump has pursued negotiations aimed at ending the war permanently, while Netanyahu has reportedly advocated a more confrontational approach toward Iran and continued military pressure in Lebanon.

According to the report, Pentagon officials fear that intelligence collection efforts may be focused on determining whether Washington intends to resume large-scale military operations against Iran or pursue a diplomatic settlement.

US officials reportedly take extra security measures when visiting the occupied Palestinian territories amid longstanding concerns over "Israeli" intelligence activity, which some say goes beyond routine allied espionage and recalls past scandals like the Jonathan Pollard case.

Former officials warn that renewed tensions and alleged spying could further strain US–"Israel" relations and complicate regional security coordination.