Ongoing Barbarism: “Israel” Targets School, Ambulance in S Lebanon Martyring 6 Civilians

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous “Israeli” assault on Lebanon, the occupation forces launched a new wave of attacks across southern Lebanon and the western Beqaa on Saturday, striking civilian areas, destroying an ambulance, damaging a school, and martyring six Lebanese civilians.

“Israeli” warplanes and artillery targeted the towns of Kfra, Aadchit, Kounine, Babliyeh, Toul, Arabsalim, Shahabiyeh, Mahmoudiyeh, Marwaniyeh, Majdal Zoun, Aba, Mayfadoun, Arnaba on the outskirts of Maghdoucheh, Kfar Tebnit, Qatrani, the road between Maarakeh and Teir Debba, the city of Nabatieh, and Sohmor in the western Beqaa.

The attacks also struck the Rayhan forest, the Barghaz Valley, and the Rayhan heights, while “Israeli” artillery shelled Kfar Tebnit.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred in the town of Zebdine, where an “Israeli” strike hit an ambulance that was delivering food supplies to a family inside the town. Five civilians were martyred in the attack.

In the Hasbaya district, “Israeli” artillery fire struck a school in the town of Barghaz, causing a fire and significant damage to the building.

Earlier in the day, another “Israeli” strike targeted a motorcycle in Deir al-Zahrani, in the Nabatiyeh district, martyring one person.

The latest “Israeli” attacks come despite repeated announcements of a so-called ceasefire between Lebanon and the occupying “Israeli” entity.

The continued assaults have contributed to the destruction of Lebanese towns and villages and a rising martrdom toll from the war, which has claimed at least 3,526 lives since March 2, according to the latest figures released by Lebanon's Health Ministry on Thursday.