Leader’s Advisor: US To Enter Dark, Endless Corridor if It Resumes Aggression against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A senior advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaei, has strongly warned the United States against leading itself into a quagmire by renewing aggression against Iran.

"They know that the cost of negotiations is far lower than the cost of war. If they choose military action again, they will enter a dark and endless corridor," former chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], Mohsen Rezaei told CNN in an interview on Friday.

Rezaei followed his remarks with a warning about the potential geographical consequences of such ill-advised aggression.

Commenting on the US's repeatedly threatening to target Iran's infrastructure, he said, "If the war continues and the blockade persists, we will expand the conflict beyond the region, from the Indian Ocean to the Red Sea, the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, and the Mediterranean Sea. That would be very bad for the United States."

Rezaei argued that US President Donald Trump was the principal obstacle to progress in diplomatic engagement between the two sides.

"The ball is now in America's court. Trump is the main problem in the negotiations," he said.

"He speaks ambiguously, and according to his own statements, this is his method. However, that approach does not work with Iran. He must speak clearly."

Negotiations are at an impasse that Trump must resolve, Rezaei added, noting that "a profound atmosphere of mistrust" currently dominates the issue of interaction between the two sides.

When told that Trump has claimed he is waiting for Iran's response, Rezaei said, "Iran has clearly stated that our frozen assets should be released, but the Americans provide ambiguous responses."

"This is a test of confidence-building and a way to prove the minimum level of seriousness in negotiations."

The official also advised the American president to decide independently of the “Israeli” entity, set personal gains aside, and prioritize Americans' interests.

Discussing Iran's nuclear energy program, the advisor said the Islamic Republic had acted within international regulations and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

He pointed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], noting how Trump tore up the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Therefore, we are highly suspicious of Trump's insistence on dismantling Iran's nuclear program," he said.

"We do not trust any nuclear agreement with Trump, and at present, there will be no negotiations on the nuclear issue."

Addressing the situation brought about by the unprovoked American-“Israeli” aggression in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the advisor said the waterway "is not dangerous for commerce," but attempts at sowing insecurity and military deployment targeting the chokepoint would be confronted.

"It is the United States that has made this region dangerous."

The official also addressed Washington's opposition to Tehran's imposing environmental and transit service fees in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman, and its management is our responsibility," he said, adding that the fees should, therefore, be collected.

Asked whether a meeting between Trump and Iran's Leader could take place after Trump said such a meeting would be an "honor" for him, Rezaei responded, "That will not happen."

Reflecting on what Iran had learned from the war, Rezaei said the aggression had demonstrated the growing importance of asymmetric warfare.

"The war also demonstrated that the era of conventional warfare is coming to an end and that asymmetric warfare combined with innovation and creativity is now more effective," he said.

He, meanwhile, rejected the notion that Iran's military power rested solely on missiles and drones.

"In fact, we were waiting for a US ground invasion so that the world could see Iran's real power, because our Ground Forces are also extremely powerful."