Araghchi to Aoun: ’Save Lebanon from your real enemy’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian officials issued sharp criticism of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday, after his CNN claims accusing Tehran of using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in negotiations with the United States.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote: "Based on Mr. Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of Lebanese and bombing his country on daily basis."

Dismissing the claim that Tehran was trading Lebanon’s interests for diplomatic gains, the Iranian foreign minister noted: "Had Lebanon been a bargaining chip for Iran, we'd have a deal long ago.

Araghchi concluded his post with a call to the Lebanese President: "Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr. President."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei published a post in Arabic in a Lebanese dialect, stating: "He sells those who stand with him and buys those who stand against him; he leaves those who supported him, and runs after the ones who fought him," in a clear reference to the Lebanese president.

These posts came in response to the Lebanese President’s accusations of Iranian interference, with Tehran insisting Lebanon must be included in any Iran–US ceasefire talks.

In an interview for CNN, Aoun said, "It is not your job to interfere in our country," referring to the IRG rejecting the ceasefire in Lebanon reached in Washington through direct talks with "Israel", which have so far faced widespread popular rejection in Lebanon, as it gives "Israel" free rein in Lebanon, amid a brutal aggression.

Aoun then went on to claim, "They [Iran] are using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in their negotiations with the United States. It's unacceptable, and here also, Hezbollah must understand that. Hezbollah must understand that there is no other way but to sit and talk. There is no other way to solve this problem to save what's left [of Lebanon] except negotiations and diplomacy."

On June 4, Lebanon and "Israel" agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire framework, but Aoun said it “may start” within 24 hours; since then, "Israeli" strikes have continued, hitting civilians, paramedics, and infrastructure, including an ambulance delivering aid in Zebdine, southern Lebanon.