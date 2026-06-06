Kuwait Sentences Presenter for Backing Iran Amid US-’Israeli’ Onslaught

By Staff, Agencies

Kuwaiti authorities sentenced a state TV presenter to three years in prison for posting social media content supporting Iran’s retaliatory operations during the United States-"Israeli" assault.

The Kuwaiti-born presenter, identified as Zainab Dashti, received the jail term after Kuwaiti officials found the content posted online to be pro-Iran.

The Court of Appeals in Kuwait recently upheld the verdict against her.

Dashti’s case has turned into one of the most debated media cases in Kuwait over the past few months.

The case has drawn the attention of human rights activists and pro-democracy campaigners, especially amid worsening restrictions and repressive measures against journalists and political activists in the country.

On February 28, the US and "Israel" launched an unprovoked attack on Iran, martyring Iran's Leader and senior commanders; Iran responded with 100 counterattack waves over 40 days, and a Pakistani-brokered ceasefire on April 8 has largely held despite repeated US-"Israeli" violations.