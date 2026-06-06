By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, June 5, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

and following close monitoring of the enemy’s movements, Islamic Resistance fighters set up an ambush on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 10:35 p.m., for an “Israeli” force that attempted to advance toward the eastern outskirts of the village of Ghandouriyeh. When the force reached the ambush site, the Resistance fighters detonated a number of explosive devices targeting the advancing force, inflicting confirmed casualties among its members. The enemy then evacuated its wounded under heavy smoke cover and subsequently targeted the area with airstrikes and artillery shelling. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a high-grade barrage of rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 11:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m., an “Israeli” army command position in the vicinity of Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles and troops in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with two barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance targeted on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., gatherings of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif and in the village of Rshaf in southern Lebanon with two squadrons of offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}