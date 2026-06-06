Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah condemned what it described as a deliberate and criminal “Israeli” attack on a Lebanese Army vehicle that martyred two officers and a soldier, saying the strike reflects the enemy’s continued aggression against Lebanon and its people.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The cowardly and criminal attack carried out by the Zionist enemy against a military vehicle belonging to our national army, which resulted in the martyrdom of two officers and a soldier, is a deliberate and calculated crime. It is yet another addition to the long list of crimes committed against our Lebanese people, particularly in the South and the Western Beqaa.

We view this aggression as the natural consequence of the authorities’ disregard for the country’s sovereignty and the blood of its people, as well as the series of concessions they have offered without receiving anything in return. Most recently, this was reflected in their complete submission to the enemy’s conditions in Washington, a course that has only emboldened the enemy to further violate the lives of our people and our army personnel.

As we extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers and to the Lebanese Army, including its leadership, officers and personnel, we strongly condemn this sinful act of aggression and reaffirm our unwavering support for our national army.