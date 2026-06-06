France Opens War Crimes Investigation Over Gaza Flotilla Abuses

By Staff, Agencies

French anti-terror prosecutors have launched a preliminary probe into torture and war crimes against French activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, after testimonies of severe "Israeli" abuse following the vessel’s seizure in international waters last month.

In this context, France's National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office [PNAT] announced the probe on Friday after receiving a referral from the Foreign Ministry concerning the treatment of French nationals detained by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] during the May 18 seizure of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

The activists were among approximately 430 participants from around 40 countries abducted by IOF while attempting to challenge the blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.

Upon their return, French activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla described torture, sexual abuse, and humiliation by the IOF, leaving some hospitalized; the incident sparked international outrage, leading France to bar "Israeli" Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and summon the ambassador.

Meanwhile, rights groups report severe abuse of flotilla activists, including physical assaults, stress positions, and sexual harassment, with at least 15 cases documented.

At the same time, French authorities are investigating potential torture and war crimes, amid broader criticism of Israel’s treatment of detainees during its Gaza war.