Tehran Pledges Strong Response to Beirut Suburb Strike

By Staff, Agencies

Senior Iranian officials have issued a series of stern warnings, pledging severe consequences in response to the "Israeli" strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, said that the US and "Israel" “neither adhere to ceasefires nor believe in dialogue,” blasting their violations of agreements related to Lebanon and the enforcement of a naval blockade.

He said these actions demonstrated that they “only understand the language of force.”

Qalibaf further stated that the US naval blockade against Iran, coupled with today’s green light from the United States to "Israel", renders American and "Israeli" military bases and assets in the region “legitimate targets".

"The hand of our armed forces is open, as always," he added.

In separate remarks reported by Iranian state media, Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said during a meeting of the Market Regulation Committee that Iran’s current defense posture could not be compared to “the fortieth day of the Ramadan War,” adding that any miscalculation by adversaries would result in a “surprise and shock.”

Elsewhere, Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei said in an X post that Iran would deliver a “firm and painful response” to an "Israeli" strike on Beirut's Southern Suburb, adding, “This rabid dog must be disciplined and put back in its place.”

He further warned, “Tonight, watch the skies over the occupied territories.”

In additional comments broadcast by Iranian television, the head of the judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, expressed solidarity with Lebanon and its armed resistance.

He described the relationship between Iran and Lebanon as one of “blood and principles,” saying it would remain firm even in difficult circumstances.

Ejei said the Lebanese Resistance represented shared values of “pride, zeal, honour, and resilience,” and accused "Israel" of seeking to “covet Beirut” following its aggression on the Southern Suburb.

On his part, Mohammad Mokhber, advisor and aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Republic, accused “the enemy” of deliberately escalating regional tensions by bombing Lebanon while mediation efforts were reportedly underway in Iran.

The strikes marked the “third time” that the negotiating process had been disrupted by military action, which he said demonstrated repeated violations of ceasefire arrangements across multiple fronts.

"The enemy has set fire to the negotiating table for the third time by bombing Lebanon, at a time when the mediator was present in Iran," Mokhber said.

"We address those who break their commitments through the language of power," he added, asserting that the Axis of Resistance operates as a "single body".

Mokhber further warned that those responsible would “certainly pay a heavy and painful price” on the battlefield for their aggression.