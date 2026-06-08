Iran Answers Beirut Strike with Missile Barrage

By Staff, Agencies

Iran launched a missile barrage toward the occupied Palestinian territories on Sunday in retaliation for the "Israeli" aggression on Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh].

Earlier Sunday, "Israeli" warplanes struck a residential building in Mrjayeh–Tahwitat al-Ghadir area of Beirut’s southern suburb, martyring two people and wounding 20 others, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, as Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yisrael Katz announced the attack.

Subsequently, air raid sirens sounded across Haifa, al-Jalil, and the occupied Golan Heights, as well as dozens of other areas in the occupied north, following the detection of missile launches from Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television announced the launch of several waves of Iranian missiles toward targets in the occupied territories.

In response, "Israeli" media reports said loud explosions were heard in the north as the missiles or their shrapnel made impact.

Additionally, "Israeli" Kan broadcaster reported damage in northern areas, coinciding with missile launches from Iran and the opening of shelters.

Preliminary reports by "Israeli" outlets also indicated that a missile struck near "Kfar Yehoshua", southeast of Haifa, although details regarding damage or casualties were not immediately available.

Following this, air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was suspended and bomb shelters across "Israel" were opened after the missile launches from Iran were detected.

Shortly after the launches, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] announced that the "Ramat David" Airbase was targeted by its ballistic missiles.

According to the IRG, the strike was carried out in response to the extensive "Israeli" attacks in southern Lebanon, as well as the martyring and displacement of civilians in the regions of Tyre, Nabatieh, and other areas, including Beirut's Southern Suburb.

"Our acceptance of a ceasefire had been contingent on a complete cessation of hostilities across all fronts," the IRG stressed.

In a separate statement, the IRG's Public Relations Department announced that the Aerospace Force had launched ballistic missiles targeting the "Ramat David" airbase, which it described as the origin of attacks against Lebanon.

Separately, Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRG Aerospace Force, said the operation fulfilled a previously stated commitment, declaring, "We have fulfilled our promise."

Warning further escalation, the IRG stated that the operation was intended solely as a warning, adding that any repetition of such actions would be met with a broader response that would encompass all American and "Israeli" targets across the region.

It further argued that Iran’s acceptance of the April 8 ceasefire was contingent on a halt to hostilities across all fronts, but argued that the US and "Israel" failed to honor their commitments, citing continued aggression against Lebanon and attacks on Iranian coasts and vessels as violations of the truce.

Separately, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said “Israel” had "crossed all red lines" by escalating attacks in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburb, accusing it of repeated ceasefire violations and war crimes.

The spokesperson warned that any further escalation would be met with harsher Iranian strikes and could trigger broader attacks against “Israel” and its backers.

In another statement, Major General Mohsen Rezaei said Iran had repeatedly warned against violations of the ceasefire and attacks on Lebanon, asserting that "the aggressors received their response" following the latest developments.

He warned that any further escalation would trigger a stronger Iranian reaction and impose greater costs on those responsible.

Similarly, senior Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi said the US and "Israel" have undermined regional stability through ceasefire violations and attacks in Palestine and Lebanon, warning that the Axis of Resistance would respond “in the same language of force.”

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" strike on Beirut’s southern suburb followed a US–Lebanon–"Israel" meeting in Washington and a proposed ceasefire framework announced on June 4. The plan has faced broad rejection in Lebanon, while the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon continues operations in response to ongoing "Israeli" attacks.

Iran has tied developments in Lebanon to its ceasefire framework, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warning that attacks on Beirut would not be tolerated and that Tehran was prepared to respond to "Israeli" threats.

Other officials, including Mohsen Rezaei and Kazem Gharibabadi, warned of deterrent action and accused the US of involvement in the escalation.