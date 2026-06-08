Yemeni Forces Target “Tel Aviv”, Prohibit “Israeli” Navigation in Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Monday a complete and total navigation ban on “Israel” in the Red Sea, declaring that all enemy movements are now military targets.

In a statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree declared that the decision came “in the framework of confronting the American and Zionist aggression on the axis of struggle and resistance in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.”

Saree additionally announced that they had launched a missile barrage targeting key “Israeli” positions in “Tel Aviv”, stating it was carried out "as a response to the Zionist aggression on Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza.”

The operation “achieved its objectives with precision, thanks to God.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces further declared a complete and total navigation ban on the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the Red Sea, warning that “every movement of the enemy has become a military target for our armed forces from the moment of this statement's issuance.”

The statement also affirmed “We will meet escalation with escalation and our military operations will be escalating in line with events, the battle, and coordination with the axis of struggle and resistance.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized “We will not stand idly by in the face of the unjust siege on our people and the peoples of the axis of struggle and resistance in Palestine, Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq.”

“All attempts of the enemy will fail, by the will of God,” the statement said, asserting that “our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege continue against us and against the axis of struggle and resistance.”