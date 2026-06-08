“Unhappy” Trump Urges ’Israel’ Halt Strikes, Pushes Iran Talks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump called on Iran to resume negotiations after Tehran carried out its promised retaliation for the "Israeli" strike on Beirut’s southern suburb [Dahiyeh].

Speaking to Fox News, Trump acknowledged Iran's missile response and urged a return to diplomacy.

"What I would suggest to Iran is that you've shot your missiles, that's enough," Trump said. "Get back to the table and make a deal."

He added that an agreement with Iran was "close", suggesting that a deal could have been signed on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday before the latest developments intervened. Trump also stated that the US military was on alert.

Commenting further, Trump said he was "not happy" about the "Israeli" attack on Dahiyeh.

In parallel, Trump said he plans to urge "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate after recent Iran–"Israel" exchanges, stating both sides have “had their strikes” and calling for de-escalation.

He added that "Israel" has “responded enough,” while a US official said Washington is not involved in the latest escalation.

Meanwhile, Trump downplayed the Iranian strikes, saying they “didn’t hurt anybody” and urging the "Israeli" occupation not to retaliate, warning further escalation would prolong the conflict.

He further noted that the US is close to a “final deal” with Iran and does not want it derailed, while "Israeli" media debates highlighted concerns over reliance on US backing.

For his part, the "Israeli" occupation forces’ [IOF] chief of staff is “approving military plans,” spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, warning that Iran had made a “grave mistake” and vowing continued strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

In response, Iran launched missile salvos toward the occupied Palestinian territories after an "Israeli" strike on Beirut’s Dahiyeh martyred two people and wounded 20, despite a US-mediated ceasefire framework.

Earlier, Iranian officials had warned that attacks on Lebanon would not be tolerated, with the IRG saying, “We have fulfilled our promise,” as missiles triggered sirens across the occupied territories.

Tehran framed the response as deterrence, warning of stronger retaliation if strikes continue.