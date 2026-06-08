’Operation Victory’: IRG Responds to ’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation military command said its aircraft struck targets in western and central Iran early Monday, triggering retaliatory missile response hours later as sirens sounded across the occupied Palestinian territories.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] confirmed that Iranian soil was targeted by "Israeli" aggression, saying that the "Israeli" occupation utilized air-launched ballistic missiles to attack Iran from outside its airspace.

Meanwhile, sounds of multiple explosions were heard in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Karaj. According to "Israeli" Channel 12, the Tehran Mehrabad International Airport was also bombed in the wave of strikes.

Separately, Iranian media reported that an "Israeli" strike targeted the Karoun Mahshahr Petrochemical Company in Iran's Khuzestan Province, causing damage to facilities at the site.

In parallel, an explosion of unknown origin was heard across the Iraqi capital.

Following the escalation, "Israeli" attacks concluded, "Israeli" media outlets reported that alert levels had been raised in "Tel Aviv" and southern areas in anticipation of a possible counterattack.

This comes after earlier Iranian missile operations launched in response to "Israeli" aggression in Lebanon and incidents near the Strait of Hormuz.

Subsequently, multiple waves of missiles were launched toward "Israeli"-occupied territories early Sunday, with sirens sounding across central and southern areas including "Tel Aviv", al-Quds, and surrounding settlements.

According to reports, "Israeli" authorities reported the attacks originated from Iran, with additional launches and impacts on military sites in the occupied West Bank, while settlers and media described widespread explosions across the region.

In a separate development, the IRG announced the launch of “Operation Victory,” targeting the "Israeli" air bases of "Nevatim" and "Tel Nof" under the codename “Ya Haidar al-Karrar.”

The IRG said the strikes came in response to "Israeli" attacks on radar sites in Iran, adding that its forces remain on full alert for further operations across multiple fronts.

After Iranian strikes on the "Ramat David" airbase, US President Donald Trump reportedly urged "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate, calling for de-escalation.

However, while Trump pushed restraint, "Israeli" occupation military leadership signaled readiness for further action, with reports indicating preparations for a possible forceful response if ordered.