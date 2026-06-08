By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, June 6, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., an “Israeli” Merkava tank at the newly established Blat Site with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged on Friday, June 5, 2026 at 8:30 p.m., an “Israeli” Heron 1 drone over the Rihan region, using a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., the newly established “Israeli” enemy artillery position in the town of Odaisseh with two suicide drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:50 a.m., for the second time, the newly established “Israeli” enemy artillery position in the town of Odaisseh with a suicide drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 a.m., the newly established “Israeli” enemy artillery position in the vicinity of Wadi Hunin, opposite the village of Markaba, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 a.m., the “Israeli” army’s “Yiftah” artillery position with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 4:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 1:50 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the skies of the village of Chehabiyeh, using a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Odaisseh with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:55 p.m., a Hummer military vehicle in the village of Khiyam with an Ababil offensive drone, and it was seen burning with its occupants inside. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., a Hummer vehicle near the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., a Merkava tank on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah with an Ababil offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of Al-Ishraq School in the village of Bint Jbeil with a salvo of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery position in the village of Odaisseh with two Ababil offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 5:00 p.m., an “Israeli” Hermes 450 [Zik] drone over the skies of the Zahrani area using a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Khiyam detention center with an offensive drone, scoring confirmed hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Friday, June 5, 2026 at 11:45 p.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery position in the village of Odaisseh with a high-grade missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Qantara with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:35 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a building in the village of Qantara with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m., an “Israeli” army command headquarters in the vicinity of Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:40 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with a guided missile, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Tiri with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}