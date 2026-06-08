’Israeli’ MoH: Heavy Toll on Northern Front, Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" Ministry of Health [MoH] said 16 new injuries were admitted to "Israeli” hospitals on Sunday, raising the total number recorded since February 28 to 9,042.

According to the ministry's latest update, the cumulative number of injuries admitted to "Israeli" hospitals since the start of the US-"Israeli" war on Iran has reached 9,042 as of midnight between Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that 1,142 injuries have been recorded on the northern front since the ceasefire with Iran.

It further added that injuries recorded on the northern front since the so-called ceasefire in Lebanon was announced have reached 726, reflecting the continued crisis for the "Israeli" military.

In parallel, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, continues to carry out operations targeting "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] and positions, while the occupation persists in attacks on civilians in southern Lebanese towns and villages.

At the same time, IOF forces are facing an increasingly dire situation along the northern border, with growing casualties and reported gaps in preparedness against Hezbollah drone warfare, according to "Israeli" media.

Specifically, Channel 12 described the current military situation as "extremely worrying," stating that the IOF are "bleeding" and that the past week was one of the bloodiest since the ceasefire began.

The broadcaster further noted that since the start of the so-called ceasefire, 17 soldiers and one employee of the "Israeli" Ministry of War have been killed in the North.

Expressing "deep regret”, Channel 12 noted that in the past week alone, six "Israeli" soldiers were killed.