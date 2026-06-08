Origin of “Israeli” Attacks on Lebanon Hit by Ballistic Missiles: “Ramat David” under Fire

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] confirmed that its Aerospace Force struck the “Ramat David” Airbase with ballistic missiles, identifying the facility as the launchpad for “Israeli” aggression against southern Lebanon, including the bombing of Tyre, Nabatiyeh and Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahyieh].

In a statement released late Sunday, the IRG said the operation was a direct response to the Zionist entity’s widespread crimes in Lebanon, which have resulted in the killing and mass displacement of civilians.

“In response to the extensive crime of the usurping Zionist entity in southern Lebanon, the killing and mass displacement of the oppressed people of Tyre, Nabatiyeh and other areas, including Dahyieh Beirut, the ‘Ramat David’ airbase, the origin of these aggressions, was targeted by ballistic missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the statement read.

The IRG stressed that Iran’s acceptance of the April 8 ceasefire was conditional on a halt to hostilities on all fronts.

“But as always, the US and the Zionist entity failed to honor their commitments. They continued aggression and crimes in Lebanon and repeatedly violated the ceasefire by attacking Iranian shores and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.”

The IRG described the overnight missile strike as a “warning”.

“If the aggressions are repeated, the response will be broader and will encompass all American Zionist targets in the region.”

On Sunday, “Israeli” warplanes bombed residential areas in the southern suburbs of Beirut, martyring at least two people and wounding 20 others.

The entity has also used internationally banned phosphorus munitions in southern Lebanon, causing severe burns and environmental damage.

According to Lebanese health authorities, more than 3,610 people have been martyred and over 11,070 wounded since early March, with over 1.6 million displaced.