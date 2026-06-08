By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, June 7, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:20 a.m., a Merkava tank on the southern outskirts of the village of Haddatha with appropriate weapons. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 p.m., an Israeli” enemy army command headquarters in the city of Naqoura with an Ababil offensive drone . the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged on Friday, June 5, 2026 at 8:30 p.m., an “Israeli” Heron 1 drone over the Rihan region, using a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the southern outskirts of the village of Haddatha with two Ababil offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 12:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a barrage of rocket and artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Bayada with a barrage of rockets. after detecting an “Israeli” enemy force attempting to advance from the Shaqif Al-Namel area on the outskirts of the village of Tiri toward the village of Haddatha, Islamic Resistance fighters engaged it on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. with light and medium weapons, and struck it with artillery shells, forcing it to withdraw. the Islamic Resistance targeted between 12:00 a.m. and 1:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops soldiers the Shaqif Al-Namel area on the outskirts of the village of Tiri with artillery shells in three successive waves. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:50 a.m. and 2:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Shaqif Al-Namel area on the outskirts of the village of Tiri with artillery shells in two successive waves. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m. and 3:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the Shaqif Al-Namel area on the outskirts of the village of Tiri with artillery shells in two successive waves. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army communications vehicle at Al-Salaa Hill in the village of Qantara with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a building at Al-Salaa Hill the village of Qantara with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon with an Ababil offensive drone. after its failure to make any advance in the village of Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, the Islamic Resistance fighters monitored at 1:50 a.m. an attempt by a force consisting of two “Israeli” army Merkava tanks and a military bulldozer to infiltrate one kilometer toward the northern outskirts of the village near Al-Sawwan Hill. They targeted it with barrages of rockets and artillery shells in successive waves, forcing it to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., the newly established “Israeli” artillery position in the village of Odaisseh with two Ababil offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., three tents housing “Israeli” troops on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with a swarm of high-grade offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:30 p.m., a Drone Dome type drone jamming system located on a building in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops on the southeastern outskirts of the village of Yohmor Al-Shaqif with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:20 p.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the historic Al-Shaqif [Beaufort] Castle with an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}