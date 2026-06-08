Baghaei: US Bears Responsibility for Any ’Israeli’ Aggression on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday that Washington bears direct responsibility for any "Israeli" aggression against the Islamic Republic and its potential consequences.

In a series of statements, spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei dismissed the notion of "Israel" acting independently in any attack, emphasizing the deep operational coordination between the two allies.

“It is not possible for the 'Israeli' occupation to launch an attack against Iran without coordination with the United States,” Baghaei said.

Furthermore, he pointed to official US positions that he argued reveal direct American backing for "Israel’s" military posture.

He added that, “One should not overlook the fact that the US State Department justified the attack on Iran as support for the Zionist regime.”

In addition, the Iranian spokesperson also cited the role of US military command structures in the region as evidence of direct involvement, emphasizing that CENTCOM has also explicitly acknowledged its coordination with the Zionist entity.

He concluded by saying that responsibility for any further escalation lies squarely with Washington.

Meanwhile, Baghaei stressed that The United States’ responsibility for the aggression of the Zionist enemy is evident, and responsibility for the consequences of any escalation also lies with the United States.

This comes amid sharp escalation in the region, triggered by an "Israeli" aggression on Beirut's southern subrub, prompting Iran to act on previous warnings that targeting the suburb will lead to retaliation.

At the same time, Trump sought to distance the United States from "Israeli" actions in the region while calling for restraint to preserve ongoing negotiations with Iran.

Separately, Trump reportedly urged de-escalation, saying Israel has “responded enough” and warning against further strikes as US-Iran talks continue.

However, a US official said Washington is not involved in the fighting, though uncertainty remains over potential US military support for "Israeli" operations.

Trump said Netanyahu would have “no choice” but to accept any US-Iran agreement, insisting Washington is fully in control of the negotiations.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Trump said the outcome would stand regardless of recent missile exchanges between Iran and "Israel", adding that the talks would proceed and “call all the shots” would remain with the US.