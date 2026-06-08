UK NHS Crisis: A&E Delays Linked to Thousands of Deaths

By Staff, Agencies

New analysis from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine [RCEM] suggests more than 15,000 deaths in England in 2025 were linked to prolonged hospital A&E waits, deepening concerns over the National Health Service [NHS] crisis, The Guardian reports.

The findings suggest over 1,300 patients a month may have died following long Accident and Emergency departments [A&E] delays while awaiting hospital beds, underscoring mounting pressure on Britain’s healthcare system.

The figures point to a dramatic increase over the past decade, with the estimated number of deaths linked to lengthy emergency department stays rising nearly tenfold since 2015.

Royal College of Emergency Medicine analysis estimates nearly 15,860 excess deaths in 2025 linked to prolonged A&E waits before hospital admission, based on NHS data showing higher mortality risks with long emergency department delays.

Although slightly lower than 2024, the figures remain far above historic levels, underscoring ongoing strain in the healthcare system.

Emergency medicine professionals say the findings highlight a system under severe strain, with RCEM President Dr. Ian Higginson warning that long A&E stays show hospitals are failing patients due to capacity pressures.

He and other healthcare workers pointed to overcrowding, bed shortages, and staffing issues as key drivers of worsening conditions across emergency services.

Nursing leaders say the NHS crisis reflects system-wide pressures, with RCN chief Nicola Ranger calling the reported death toll a long-running catastrophe.

Health groups are calling for more funding, staffing, and community care as shortages drive overcrowding and “corridor care” in emergency departments.

The Department of Health and Social Care acknowledged concerns over A&E waiting times, calling prolonged delays unacceptable, and highlighted over £215 million in funding for new urgent care facilities and specialist teams to ease pressure on hospitals.

However, healthcare groups say deeper structural reform is needed to address overcrowding and sustained NHS strain.