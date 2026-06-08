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Iran Declares Halt of Ops against Zionist Entity: More Severe Response if Aggression Continues in S Lebanon
By Staff
The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued the following statement:
Following the aggressions and acts of mischief by the brutal Zionist entity in southern Lebanon and the Southern suburb of Beirut [Dahyieh], carried out with the support of criminal America, the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon, delivered a painful response to this entity.
The fake Zionist entity and its supporters must learn a lesson from this response.
Accordingly, the operations of the armed forces are hereby declared halted. However, it is emphasized that if the aggressions and acts of mischief continue- including in southern Lebanon- much more severe and crushing actions than before will follow.
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