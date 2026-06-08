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US Enlists IAEA to Track Iran’s Enriched Uranium

US Enlists IAEA to Track Iran’s Enriched Uranium
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By Staff, Agencies

The United States has turned to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s [IAEA] Board of Governors to help verify the status and location of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile.

The move came through a draft resolution prepared by Washington and set to be presented by the Western group for discussion and a vote during the board’s current meeting in Vienna.

According to a copy of the US-backed draft, Iran would be required to provide the IAEA with accurate information regarding nuclear materials and safeguarded nuclear facilities within the country.

The resolution also calls on Tehran to grant the agency all authorities necessary to verify that information and stresses that Iran’s safeguards agreement cannot be amended or suspended unilaterally.

The draft further urges Iran to implement the modified Code 3.1 provisions under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty by supplying the agency with all required design and preliminary design information.

It also calls on Tehran to take any additional steps deemed necessary by the IAEA and the Board of Governors so that the agency’s director general can provide the required assurances.

The proposed resolution warns that Iran’s nuclear file could ultimately be referred to the United Nations Security Council.

It states that the IAEA Board of Governors will remain prepared to take further measures, including addressing the timing and substance of a report requested under Article 12.C of the agency’s statute for consideration by the Security Council.

The dispute centers on Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, which the IAEA says it has been unable to fully verify since the 2025 attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

While Washington cites the issue as a proliferation concern, Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful and maintains that uranium enrichment is a sovereign right.

Iran IAEA non-proliferation treaty unsc war on iran iran nuclear file UnitedStates

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