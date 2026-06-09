IRG’s Al-Quds Commander: From Hormuz to Bab Al-Mandeb New Resistance Security Belt

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Esmail Qaani announced the establishment of a formidable new Axis of Resistance security belt stretching from the Strait of Hormuz to Bab Al-Mandeb and from the Gulf to the Red Sea.

Qaani praised the heroic and timely operations by Yemen, highlighting the growing wisdom, coordination, and strength of the Resistance Front in confronting “Israeli” and American provocations.

“From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab Al-Mandeb and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, a new security belt of the Resistance will be established,” the Quds Force commander said in a statement issued on Monday.

He further stated: “The timely and powerful action by heroic Yemen is a sign of the wisdom of the Resistance Front. If necessary, others will also join.”

“The mischief of the Zionist entity and America in this region will be met with the reaction of the united Resistance Front,” he stressed, noting that “Borderless fighters are watching over your chokepoints. If you continue your aggression, they will seize you by the throat.”

The IRG commander’s remarks come as the Axis of Resistance displays unprecedented unity and resolve against the Zionist entity’s savage aggressions on Gaza, Lebanon, and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The entity is fully enabled and supported by the United States.

Qaani’s warning is clear that any new “Israeli” or American aggression in the strategic waterways of West Asia will trigger a swift, coordinated, and devastating response from resistance forces across multiple fronts.

Yemen’s Ansarullah has already demonstrated its power to impose crippling costs on “Israeli”-linked shipping in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb.

On Monday morning, Yemeni armed forces launched a ballistic missile strike targeting the occupied Palestinian territories, forcing the “Israeli” entity to completely halt all flights at Ben Gurion International Airport while activating air raid sirens across “Tel Aviv” and central and southern occupied Palestine.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has repeatedly demonstrated its advanced capabilities, with military spokesman Yahya Saree affirming in similar operations that such strikes are part of the ongoing “holy jihad” in support of the oppressed people of Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran against US- “Israeli” aggression.