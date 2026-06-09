Qalibaf: Iran Ready to Block Any ’Israeli’ Attack on Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed that Iran would not allow the "Israeli" enemy to carry out aggression against Lebanon, whether through threats of aggression, attempts to derail negotiations, or direct military action.

Qalibaf stressed that developments in Lebanon demonstrate that both the diplomatic and military approaches are capable of driving progress toward defeating adversaries.

Moreover, he added, “Had we not achieved military success or advanced diplomatically, we would not have been able to support Lebanon or confront the naval blockade,” adding, “We will turn the naval blockade into another defeat for the enemy.”

In this context, Qalibaf attributed recent tensions to “blatant American violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and the naval blockade imposed on Iran,” adding, “We had to respond firmly to defend the rights of the Iranian people.”

At the same time, the top Iranian figure emphasized that Tehran does not see war and diplomacy as mutually exclusive, stressing that military action and negotiations can proceed simultaneously.

Furthermore, Qalibaf noted that Iran’s armed forces are always on high alert and have fulfilled their duties to the highest standard, stressing that “the objective is to end the war and establish sustainable security, not to normalize relations with the United States.”

Commenting on US policy, Qalibaf said Trump’s remarks concerning a memorandum of understanding contradict agreed-upon provisions, indicating that they “are neither seeking a ceasefire nor dialogue.”

Addressing the Iranian people, he said that the Islamic Republic will continue to defend their rights with full strength and will achieve another honorable victory for the country.

Earlier in the day, Qalibaf said that the Islamic Republic has “shattered the ceasefire equation on paper,” as well as its repeated violations in practice.

Additionally, stressed that Iran’s response will remain unchanged as long as there is no genuine will to build trust.

Meanwhile, Iran said it has paused military operations after delivering a “painful response” to the "Israeli" enemy, but warned it would resume confrontation if attacks on Beirut or southern Lebanon continue.

The statement followed an "Israeli" strike on Beirut’s Southern Suburb that martyred two civilians and injured 20 others.