’Israeli’ Aggression Claims Civilians, Hits Medics in South Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation continued its intense attacks on towns and villages across southern Lebanon on Monday, launching multiple airstrikes in several areas that left civilians martyred and injured.

According to local reports, "Israeli" airstrikes targeted the towns of Aadchit, Kfartebnit, and Doueir in the Nabatieh district, in addition to the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the same district.

Another strike reportedly hit the town of al-Sama'iya in the Tyre district, while an "Israeli" drone launched two missiles at a vehicle near the southern entrance to the city of Tyre, targeting a vehicle, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

"Israeli" warplanes also targeted the al-Rihan heights in southern Lebanon, according to our correspondent.

On the ground, the Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that an "Israeli" attack carried out this afternoon in front of its center in Tyre injured four paramedics with moderate and minor wounds caused by flying glass shards. The injured were transferred to Jabal Amel Hospital for treatment, according to the National News Agency.

The agency also reported that one person was martyred and several others were wounded in an "Israeli" airstrike targeting the town of al-Kharayeb in southern Lebanon.

Moreover, seven citizens were martyred and 8 others were injured in an "Israeli" attack on Zefta.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that the cumulative toll since the expansion of the "Israeli" aggression on March 2 through June 8 has risen to 3,637 martyred and 11,188 wounded.

In a related development, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party held funeral processions for two Resistance fighters who were claimed “while carrying out their national duty in defense of Lebanese territory against the 'Israeli' enemy.”