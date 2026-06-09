“Israeli” Media: Iran Underscores “Israel’s” US Backing

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" senior diplomatic correspondent Itamar Eichner highlighted that recent developments in the "Israel"–Iran confrontation have exposed the limits of "Israel’s" strategic autonomy, with the United States intervention ultimately shaping the escalation’s trajectory.

According to Eichner’s report in "Yedioth Ahronoth", "Israeli" officials had been preparing for a broad war against Iran, in parallel with confrontations with Hezbollah in northern areas and evolving Iranian deterrence calculations linked to Lebanon.

In this context, the report noted that "Israel’s" plan included potential strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with the aim of provoking an Iranian response that could then be used to justify aggression on Iranian infrastructure and energy facilities.

However, the operation reportedly collapsed within hours after Iran announced readiness to halt military operations, a witty political decision that opened the door for US intervention to contain escalation.

Subsequently, Eichner reported that US President Donald Trump subsequently pressured Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt further escalation and close the confrontation.

Accordingly, sources cited Trump as having “folded Netanyahu and stopped the escalation with Iran.”

Separately, "Israeli" outlet Inyan Merkazi also reported that Trump conveyed a “clear and decisive message” to "Israeli" officials that Washington did not wish to see renewed war, citing concerns over regional escalation, energy security, and global economic stability.

In related reporting, CBS News said the US did not participate in “Israeli” strikes on Iran or activate its defensive systems, though this was disputed by Al-Monitor, which claimed US interception involvement.

Overall, Eichner’s analysis said the episode reflected an emerging operational equation in which Iranian responses linked to Lebanon could trigger wider escalation dynamics involving US intervention to restrain further "Israeli" action.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya command said it has paused operations “for now,” warning it will resume if US-"Israeli" aggression against Lebanon continue, amid reports that both sides sought a ceasefire.

The report said a gap exists between "Israeli" messaging and battlefield reality, noting that US intervention ultimately shaped the halt of escalation, while Iran seeks to link Lebanon and Iran within a unified deterrence framework.