US Apache Lost in Strait of Hormuz, Probe Launched

By Staff, Agencies

A United States Army AH-64 Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, with both crew members safely rescued, according to two people familiar with the incident.

According to the New York Times, officials have launched an investigation to determine whether the aircraft was brought down by Iranian fire, suffered a mechanical failure, or encountered another issue.

In this context, the incident occurred in a strategically sensitive waterway amid ongoing regional tensions following a fragile April ceasefire, with continued mutual accusations of violations contributing to renewed escalation risks.

Separately, "Israel" air-launched ballistic missiles from outside Iranian airspace. Explosions were reported across Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and Karaj after Iran responded to the "Israeli" aggression against Beirut's Southern Suburb in Lebanon by targeting sensitive "Israeli" targets across occupied Palestine.

Notably, the crash marks the first reported US Apache incident since the February 28 escalation began, with an investigation underway and officials urging caution until more details emerge.

Additionally, the Apache helicopter is a key US attack platform used in patrol and deterrence missions around the Strait of Hormuz alongside drones and fighter jets, amid ongoing regional tensions.

In parallel, Iranian and congressional reports claim significant US equipment losses since February, including drones, fighter jets, and other military aircraft damaged or destroyed during the confrontation.

Furthermore, the report claims some US losses occurred during a failed “rescue operation” in Isfahan, allegedly linked to an attempted extraction mission near Iran’s nuclear facilities, which resulted in the destruction of multiple aircraft, including MC-130J special operations planes and helicopters.

Iranian sources say at least two MC-130J aircraft were lost, with the mission estimated to have cost over half a billion dollars in equipment.