Yemeni Drone Sparks Alarm in ’Eilat’

By Staff, Agencies

Sirens sounded in Eilat in southern occupied Palestine after "Israeli" media reported that a one-way attack drone launched from Yemen was detected approaching the area.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" media, including "'Israel' Hayom", reported that air raid alerts were activated following the suspected infiltration of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Subsequently, "Israeli" interceptors were launched at the drones, and reports indicate that the drone was shot down over "Eilat". Additionally, sirens were also activated in northern settlement, however, no updates were made by "Israeli" authorities regarding the incident.

In parallel, the incident came amid continued military operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF], which have repeatedly targeted "Israeli"-linked assets and positions in support of Palestine and in response to ongoing "Israeli" aggression in the region.

Earier this week, the YAF announced on Monday a complete and total navigation ban on "Israel" in the Red Sea, declaring that all enemy movements are now military targets.

In a statement, YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the decision came "in the framework of confronting the American and Zionist aggression on the axis of struggle and resistance in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen."

Additionally, Saree said YAF launched missile strikes targeting “Israeli” positions in “Tel Aviv”, describing them as retaliation for attacks on Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza.

Furthermore, the YAF reiterated its total navigation ban warning that every movement of the “Israeli” enemy in the Red Sea is now a military target.