By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, June 8, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of the village of Beit Yahoun with a high-grade barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 p.m., a communications vehicle belonging to the “Israeli” army in the vicinity of the historic Al-Sahqif [Beaufort] Castle in southern Lebanon using an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed direct hit . the Islamic Resistance fighters engaged at 1:00 p.m., a logistics vehicle transporting ammunition belonging to the “Israeli” army on the southeastern outskirts of Yohmor Al-Shaqif using an Ababil offensive drone, scoring a confirmed direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a high-grade barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rshaf with a high-grade barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 p.m., a second Alpha-type ammunition transport vehicle belonging to the “Israeli” army on the southeastern outskirts of Yohmor Al-Shaqif using an Ababil attack drone, setting it ablaze along with a third nearby Alpha vehicle and a Hummer vehicle.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}